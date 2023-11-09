The Auburn Tigers (1-0) go up against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Auburn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV: SEC Network +

Auburn vs. Louisiana 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Ragin' Cajuns scored an average of 57.9 points per game last year, 8.0 fewer points than the 65.9 the Tigers allowed.

Louisiana went 16-5 last season when giving up fewer than 66.6 points.

Last year, the Tigers recorded 8.8 more points per game (66.6) than the Ragin' Cajuns gave up (57.8).

Auburn had a 15-4 record last season when scoring more than 57.8 points.

Last season, the Tigers had a 35.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.9% lower than the 38.8% of shots the Ragin' Cajuns' opponents made.

The Ragin' Cajuns shot at a 25.0% rate from the field last season, 27.0 percentage points less than the 52.0% shooting opponents of the Tigers averaged.

Auburn Schedule