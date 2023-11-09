How to Watch the Alabama State vs. Memphis Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Memphis Tigers (0-1) take on the Alabama State Hornets (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.
Alabama State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Alabama State vs. Memphis 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Hornets' 63.3 points per game last year were just 2.1 more points than the 61.2 the Tigers allowed to opponents.
- When Alabama State allowed fewer than 67.4 points last season, it went 9-3.
- Last year, the 67.4 points per game the Tigers averaged were only 2.8 fewer points than the Hornets allowed (70.2).
- Memphis went 9-0 last season when scoring more than 70.2 points.
- The Tigers shot 33.3% from the field last season, 20.6 percentage points lower than the 53.9% the Hornets allowed to opponents.
- The Hornets shot at a 38% clip from the field last season, 8.9 percentage points below the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Tigers averaged.
Alabama State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Alabama
|L 93-39
|Foster Auditorium
|11/9/2023
|@ Memphis
|-
|Elma Roane Fieldhouse
|11/11/2023
|@ SMU
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|11/15/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
