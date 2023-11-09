The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-0) battle the North Alabama Lions (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Flowers Hall. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the North Alabama vs. Alabama A&M matchup in this article.

Alabama A&M vs. North Alabama Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Alabama A&M vs. North Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Alabama Moneyline Alabama A&M Moneyline BetMGM North Alabama (-11.5) 144.5 -700 +500 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel North Alabama (-11.5) 143.5 -700 +470 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Alabama A&M vs. North Alabama Betting Trends (2022-23)

Alabama A&M won 12 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 15 times.

The Bulldogs covered the spread once last season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs.

North Alabama put together a 14-13-0 record against the spread last season.

Lions games went over the point total 16 out of 27 times last season.

