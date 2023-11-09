The North Alabama Lions (1-0) go up against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Alabama A&M vs. North Alabama Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama

Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Alabama A&M Stats Insights

The Bulldogs' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.1 percentage points lower than the Lions allowed to their opponents (44.2%).

Alabama A&M compiled a 9-4 straight up record in games it shot above 44.2% from the field.

The Bulldogs were the 283rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Lions finished 309th.

The Bulldogs' 69.6 points per game last year were just 4.7 fewer points than the 74.3 the Lions gave up to opponents.

Alabama A&M went 6-6 last season when it scored more than 74.3 points.

Alabama A&M Home & Away Comparison

Alabama A&M put up more points at home (72.8 per game) than away (64.5) last season.

The Bulldogs conceded 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.9 away.

Alabama A&M sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than away (5.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.9%) than on the road (31.1%).

Alabama A&M Upcoming Schedule