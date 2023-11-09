The North Alabama Lions (1-0) go up against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Alabama A&M vs. North Alabama Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Alabama A&M Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.1 percentage points lower than the Lions allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
  • Alabama A&M compiled a 9-4 straight up record in games it shot above 44.2% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs were the 283rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Lions finished 309th.
  • The Bulldogs' 69.6 points per game last year were just 4.7 fewer points than the 74.3 the Lions gave up to opponents.
  • Alabama A&M went 6-6 last season when it scored more than 74.3 points.

Alabama A&M Home & Away Comparison

  • Alabama A&M put up more points at home (72.8 per game) than away (64.5) last season.
  • The Bulldogs conceded 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.9 away.
  • Alabama A&M sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than away (5.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.9%) than on the road (31.1%).

Alabama A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 @ North Alabama - Flowers Hall
11/18/2023 @ Lipscomb - Allen Arena
11/21/2023 @ Auburn - Neville Arena

