The Ohio Bobcats (0-0) play the Troy Trojans (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 on ESPN+.

Troy vs. Ohio Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Troy Stats Insights

The Trojans shot at a 44.1% rate from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Bobcats averaged.

Troy went 10-4 when it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.

The Trojans were the 187th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bobcats finished 23rd.

The Trojans put up just 0.1 more points per game last year (73.2) than the Bobcats gave up to opponents (73.1).

Troy put together an 11-4 record last season in games it scored more than 73.1 points.

Troy Home & Away Comparison

At home, Troy scored 81.7 points per game last season, 16.0 more than it averaged on the road (65.7).

At home, the Trojans allowed 65.5 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 68.1.

Troy made more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.3%) than on the road (29.3%).

