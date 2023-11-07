Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tuscaloosa County Today - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama today, we've got you covered.
Tuscaloosa County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Calera High School at Tuscaloosa County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Northport, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Mountain High School at Northridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
