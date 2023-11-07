Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County Today - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Shelby County, Alabama is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Shelby County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Calera High School at Tuscaloosa County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Northport, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chelsea High School at Mountain Brook High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Mountain Brook, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thompson High School at Parker High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
