Russell County, Alabama has high school basketball games on the docket today, and information on how to stream them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Russell County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Central-Phenix City High School at Carver-Montgomery High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7
  • Location: Montgomery, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.