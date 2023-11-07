Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Red Wings on November 7, 2023
Bookmakers have set player props for Artemi Panarin and others when the New York Rangers host the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Rangers vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Rangers vs. Red Wings Additional Info
NHL Props Today: New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
Panarin has been vital to New York this season, with 18 points in 11 games.
Panarin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Wild
|Nov. 4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Jets
|Oct. 30
|1
|2
|3
|2
|at Canucks
|Oct. 28
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Oilers
|Oct. 26
|0
|2
|2
|7
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Chris Kreider Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)
Chris Kreider has scored eight goals and added two assists through 11 games for New York.
Kreider Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Wild
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Jets
|Oct. 30
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Canucks
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Oilers
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings
Alex DeBrincat Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)
Alex DeBrincat has collected 14 points this season, with nine goals and five assists.
DeBrincat Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Islanders
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Bruins
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Jets
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.