Top Player Prop Bets for Predators vs. Flames on November 7, 2023
Sportsbooks have listed player props for Elias Lindholm, Filip Forsberg and others when the Calgary Flames host the Nashville Predators at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Predators vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Predators vs. Flames Additional Info
|Flames vs. Predators Odds/Over/Under
|Flames vs. Predators Prediction
|Flames vs. Predators Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators
Filip Forsberg Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Forsberg has totaled two goals and 10 assists in 11 games for Nashville, good for 12 points.
Forsberg Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|Nov. 4
|1
|2
|3
|4
|at Kraken
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Canucks
|Oct. 31
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 28
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|4
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Ryan O'Reilly Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
Ryan O'Reilly has helped lead the attack for Nashville this season with seven goals and four assists.
O'Reilly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|Nov. 4
|3
|1
|4
|3
|at Kraken
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Canucks
|Oct. 31
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 28
|2
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|0
Thomas Novak Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -278)
Thomas Novak's six goals and three assists add up to nine points this season.
Novak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|Nov. 4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Kraken
|Nov. 2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Canucks
|Oct. 31
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames
Elias Lindholm Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Lindholm is one of Calgary's top contributors (eight total points), having put up two goals and six assists.
Lindholm Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Oilers
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Blues
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
Andrew Mangiapane has accumulated seven points (0.6 per game), scoring four goals and adding three assists.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.