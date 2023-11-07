Predators vs. Flames Injury Report Today - November 7
Here's a peek at the injury report for the Nashville Predators (5-6), which currently has three players listed on it, as the Predators prepare for their matchup against the Calgary Flames (3-7-1) at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday, November 7 at 9:00 PM ET.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Luke Schenn
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Cody Glass
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Ryan McDonagh
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
Calgary Flames Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jakob Pelletier
|LW
|Out
|Shoulder
|Oliver Kylington
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Kevin Rooney
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
|Adam Ruzicka
|C
|Questionable
|Shoulder
Predators vs. Flames Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Calgary, Alberta
- Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators' 32 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 19th in the NHL.
- Nashville's total of 32 goals given up (2.9 per game) ranks 13th in the league.
- They have the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at 0.
Flames Season Insights
- The Flames rank 24th in the NHL with 28 goals scored (2.6 per game).
- They have the league's 29th-ranked goal differential at -12.
Predators vs. Flames Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Flames (-140)
|Predators (+115)
|6
