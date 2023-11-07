Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Montgomery County, Alabama today? We have you covered here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Montgomery County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lanier High School at Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 7

7:00 PM CT on November 7 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Central-Phenix City High School at Carver-Montgomery High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7

7:30 PM CT on November 7 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Charles Henderson High School at Pike Road High School