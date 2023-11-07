Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mobile County Today - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Mobile County, Alabama? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Mobile County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Murphy High School at Daphne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Daphne, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Satsuma High School at Bayshore Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Fairhope, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Robertsdale High School at St. Paul's Episcopal School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
UMS-Wright Preparatory School at Baldwin County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Bay Minette, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vigor High School at Fairhope High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Fairhope, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
