Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Madison County, Alabama? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Madison County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Whitesburg Christian Academy at Madison Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Madison, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison County High School at Section High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Section, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbia High School at Buckhorn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7
- Location: New Market, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Susan Moore High School at New Hope High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7
- Location: New Hope, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Decatur Heritage Christian Academy at Oakwood Adventist Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hazel Green High School at Austin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Decatur, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lee High School at Huntsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bob Jones High School at Grissom High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.