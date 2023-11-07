Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Lauderdale County, Alabama. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lauderdale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Covenant Christian School at Wilson High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 7
  • Location: Florence, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.