Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Jefferson County, Alabama today? We have you covered below.

Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mortimer Jordan High School at Hueytown High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 7
  • Location: Hueytown, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Jackson-Olin High School at Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 7
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at The Altamont School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Shades Valley High School at Huffman High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Chelsea High School at Mountain Brook High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7
  • Location: Mountain Brook, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Mountain High School at Northridge High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7
  • Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Thompson High School at Parker High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodlawn High School at Carver-Birmingham High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Clay-Chalkville High School at Springville High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7
  • Location: Springville, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Leeds High School at Victory Christian School

  • Game Time: 8:15 PM CT on November 7
  • Location: Pell City, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

