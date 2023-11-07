Will Dante Fabbro Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 7?
On Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators clash with the Calgary Flames. Is Dante Fabbro going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Dante Fabbro score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Fabbro stats and insights
- Fabbro has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Flames.
- Fabbro has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 7.7% of them.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 40 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.9 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
