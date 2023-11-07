The No. 20 Baylor Bears (0-0) face the Auburn Tigers (0-0) on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at Sanford Sports Pentagon. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Auburn vs. Baylor Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
  • TV: ESPN
Auburn Stats Insights

  • The Tigers shot 43.9% from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 45.4% the Bears allowed to opponents.
  • In games Auburn shot higher than 45.4% from the field, it went 11-4 overall.
  • The Tigers were the 117th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bears ranked 283rd.
  • Last year, the Tigers averaged just 2.5 more points per game (72.8) than the Bears allowed (70.3).
  • Auburn had a 13-5 record last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison

  • Auburn put up 75.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 4.2 more points than it averaged away from home (70.9).
  • The Tigers ceded 64.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 70.9 in road games.
  • At home, Auburn drained 0.2 fewer three-pointers per game (6.5) than away from home (6.7). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (31.3%) compared to away from home (31.6%).

Auburn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Baylor - Sanford Sports Pentagon
11/10/2023 SE Louisiana - Neville Arena
11/16/2023 Notre Dame - Barclays Center

