The UAB Blazers play the Bradley Braves on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the UAB vs. Bradley matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UAB vs. Bradley Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

ESPN+

UAB vs. Bradley Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

UAB vs. Bradley Betting Trends (2022-23)

UAB went 14-16-0 ATS last season.

The Blazers and their opponents combined to go over the point total 20 out of 30 times last season.

Bradley put together a 17-13-0 record against the spread last year.

A total of 15 of the Braves' games last season went over the point total.

