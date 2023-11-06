Monday's game between the UAB Blazers (0-0) and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-0) at Bartow Arena has a projected final score of 69-60 based on our computer prediction, with a favored UAB squad securing the victory. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on November 6.

A season ago, the Blazers went 14-17 over the course of the season.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UAB vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UAB vs. Alabama A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: UAB 69, Alabama A&M 60

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UAB Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Blazers outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game last season, with a +39 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.9 points per game (69th in college basketball) and gave up 69.6 per outing (302nd in college basketball).

With 67.1 points per game in AAC action, UAB tallied 3.8 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (70.9 PPG).

Offensively the Blazers fared better in home games last year, posting 72.3 points per game, compared to 68.7 per game away from home.

Defensively UAB was better in home games last season, surrendering 64.4 points per game, compared to 73.1 when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.