If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Mobile County, Alabama, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Mobile County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Murphy High School at Spanish Fort High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 6

7:00 PM CT on November 6 Location: Spanish Fort, AL

Spanish Fort, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Faith Academy at Davidson High School