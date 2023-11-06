Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Baldwin County Today - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Baldwin County, Alabama, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Baldwin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Murphy High School at Spanish Fort High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 6
- Location: Spanish Fort, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.