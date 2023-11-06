How to Watch the Alabama vs. Alabama State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Alabama Crimson Tide will open their 2023-24 season matching up with the Alabama State Hornets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET.
Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network +
Alabama vs. Alabama State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Hornets' 63.3 points per game last year were only 2.9 more points than the 60.4 the Crimson Tide gave up to opponents.
- When Alabama State gave up fewer than 70 points last season, it went 10-4.
- Last year, the Crimson Tide averaged 70 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 70.2 the Hornets gave up.
- Alabama had a 10-3 record last season when putting up more than 70.2 points.
- The Crimson Tide shot 41.9% from the field last season, 12 percentage points lower than the 53.9% the Hornets allowed to opponents.
- The Hornets' 38% shooting percentage from the field last season was 8.2 percentage points lower than the Crimson Tide given up to their opponents (46.2%).
Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|Foster Auditorium
|11/10/2023
|Winthrop
|-
|Foster Auditorium
|11/12/2023
|Morehead State
|-
|Foster Auditorium
