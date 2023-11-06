The Alabama Crimson Tide will open their 2023-24 season matching up with the Alabama State Hornets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET.

Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • TV: SEC Network +

Alabama vs. Alabama State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Hornets' 63.3 points per game last year were only 2.9 more points than the 60.4 the Crimson Tide gave up to opponents.
  • When Alabama State gave up fewer than 70 points last season, it went 10-4.
  • Last year, the Crimson Tide averaged 70 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 70.2 the Hornets gave up.
  • Alabama had a 10-3 record last season when putting up more than 70.2 points.
  • The Crimson Tide shot 41.9% from the field last season, 12 percentage points lower than the 53.9% the Hornets allowed to opponents.
  • The Hornets' 38% shooting percentage from the field last season was 8.2 percentage points lower than the Crimson Tide given up to their opponents (46.2%).

Alabama Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Alabama State - Foster Auditorium
11/10/2023 Winthrop - Foster Auditorium
11/12/2023 Morehead State - Foster Auditorium

