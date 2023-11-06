The Ole Miss Rebels (0-0) face the Alabama State Hornets (0-0) as heavy, 24.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The point total in the matchup is 134.5.

Alabama State vs. Ole Miss Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Pavilion at Ole Miss

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ole Miss -24.5 134.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

Alabama State played 10 games last season that ended with a combined score higher than 134.5 points.

The average over/under for Hornets contests last year was 136, 1.5 more points than this game's total.

The Hornets' record against the spread last season was 12-15-0.

Alabama State's .444 ATS win percentage (12-15-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Ole Miss' .367 mark (11-19-0 ATS Record).

Alabama State vs. Ole Miss Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 134.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 134.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ole Miss 16 53.3% 67.5 130.8 69.1 141.7 134.8 Alabama State 10 37% 63.3 130.8 72.6 141.7 140.3

Additional Alabama State Insights & Trends

The Hornets scored 5.8 fewer points per game last year (63.3) than the Rebels allowed (69.1).

Alabama State put together a 4-3 ATS record and a 5-3 overall record last season in games it scored more than 69.1 points.

Alabama State vs. Ole Miss Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 24.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ole Miss 11-19-0 0-0 16-14-0 Alabama State 12-15-0 0-1 6-21-0

Alabama State vs. Ole Miss Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ole Miss Alabama State 7-10 Home Record 5-5 2-9 Away Record 2-18 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-10-0 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.3 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.7 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-8-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-12-0

