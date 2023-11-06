The Alabama Crimson Tide battle the Alabama State Hornets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alabama State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alabama State vs. Alabama 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Hornets put up only 2.9 more points per game last year (63.3) than the Crimson Tide gave up (60.4).

Alabama State went 10-4 last season when giving up fewer than 70.0 points.

Last year, the 70.0 points per game the Crimson Tide put up were only 0.2 fewer points than the Hornets allowed (70.2).

Alabama had a 10-3 record last season when putting up more than 70.2 points.

Last season, the Crimson Tide had a 41.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 12.0% lower than the 53.9% of shots the Hornets' opponents made.

The Hornets shot at a 38.0% rate from the field last season, 8.2 percentage points less than the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Crimson Tide averaged.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alabama State Schedule