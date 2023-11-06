The Ole Miss Rebels go up against the Alabama State Hornets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Ole Miss vs. Alabama State matchup in this article.

Alabama State vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Alabama State vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ole Miss Moneyline Alabama State Moneyline BetMGM Ole Miss (-24.5) 134.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Ole Miss (-23.5) 134.5 -4000 +1260 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Alabama State vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends (2022-23)

Alabama State covered 12 times in 27 games with a spread last year.

The Hornets did not cover the spread last year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 24.5-point underdogs.

Ole Miss won 11 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 19 times.

Rebels games hit the over 16 out of 30 times last season.

