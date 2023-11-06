The Ole Miss Rebels (0-0) play the Alabama State Hornets (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Alabama State vs. Ole Miss Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
  • TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Alabama State Stats Insights

  • The Hornets shot 37.7% from the field, 6.0% lower than the 43.7% the Rebels' opponents shot last season.
  • Alabama State put together a 5-2 straight up record in games it shot higher than 43.7% from the field.
  • The Hornets were the 117th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Rebels finished 48th.
  • The Hornets put up an average of 63.3 points per game last year, 5.8 fewer points than the 69.1 the Rebels gave up.
  • Alabama State put together a 5-3 record last season in games it scored more than 69.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alabama State Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Alabama State scored 4.6 more points per game at home (66.3) than away (61.7).
  • The Hornets conceded fewer points at home (65.5 per game) than on the road (77.0) last season.
  • Alabama State drained more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (5.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (28.9%) than on the road (31.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alabama State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Ole Miss - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
11/10/2023 @ Iowa - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/14/2023 Oglethorpe - Dunn-Oliver Acadome

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.