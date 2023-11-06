The Alabama Crimson Tide go up against the Morehead State Eagles on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Alabama vs. Morehead State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. Morehead State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alabama vs. Morehead State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline Morehead State Moneyline BetMGM Alabama (-21.5) 144.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Alabama (-21.5) 144.5 -8000 +1800 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alabama vs. Morehead State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Alabama covered 21 times in 34 matchups with a spread last season.

The Crimson Tide and their opponents combined to go over the point total 15 out of 34 times last season.

Morehead State compiled a 16-10-0 record against the spread last year.

In Eagles games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.