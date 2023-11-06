The No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide (0-0) play the Morehead State Eagles (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on SEC Network+.

Alabama vs. Morehead State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network+

Alabama Stats Insights

Last season, the Crimson Tide had a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Eagles' opponents made.

Alabama went 17-1 when it shot better than 43.8% from the field.

The Crimson Tide were the top rebounding team in college basketball, and the Eagles finished 134th.

Last year, the Crimson Tide scored 81.8 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 66.6 the Eagles allowed.

When Alabama totaled more than 66.6 points last season, it went 24-3.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Alabama fared better at home last season, scoring 89.5 points per game, compared to 73.7 per game when playing on the road.

The Crimson Tide ceded 65.0 points per game last season at home, which was 4.0 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69.0).

In terms of three-pointers, Alabama performed better in home games last season, sinking 11.1 threes per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.7 threes per game and a 31.1% three-point percentage in away games.

Alabama Upcoming Schedule