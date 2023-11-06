The UAB Blazers will open their 2023-24 campaign matching up with the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Alabama A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Alabama A&M vs. UAB 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs put up 12.8 fewer points per game last year (56.8) than the Blazers gave up (69.6).

When Alabama A&M gave up fewer than 70.9 points last season, it went 14-9.

Last year, the 70.9 points per game the Blazers recorded were 9.6 more points than the Bulldogs allowed (61.3).

UAB went 12-9 last season when scoring more than 61.3 points.

Alabama A&M Schedule