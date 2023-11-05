How to Watch Ligue 1: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, November 5
Today's Ligue 1 slate features top teams in action. Among those contests is FC Metz taking on Olympique Lyon.
How to watch all the action in the Ligue 1 today is available here.
Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today
Watch Olympique Lyon vs FC Metz
FC Metz travels to take on Olympique Lyon at Groupama Stadium in Lyon.
- Game Time: 7:00 AM ET
- Favorite: Olympique Lyon (-165)
- Underdog: FC Metz (+450)
- Draw: (+320)
Watch Strasbourg vs Clermont Foot 63
Clermont Foot 63 is on the road to take on Strasbourg at Stade de la Meinau in Strasbourg.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Strasbourg (+140)
- Underdog: Clermont Foot 63 (+220)
- Draw: (+225)
Watch FC Nantes vs Stade Reims
Stade Reims journeys to play FC Nantes at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- Favorite: Stade Reims (+155)
- Underdog: FC Nantes (+195)
- Draw: (+225)
Watch Toulouse FC vs Le Havre AC
Le Havre AC travels to take on Toulouse FC at Stadium de Toulouse in Toulouse.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Toulouse FC (+115)
- Underdog: Le Havre AC (+260)
- Draw: (+240)
Watch AS Monaco vs Stade Brest 29
Stade Brest 29 is on the road to face AS Monaco at Stade Louis II in Fontvieille.
- Game Time: 11:05 AM ET
- TV Channel:
- Favorite: AS Monaco (-135)
- Underdog: Stade Brest 29 (+350)
- Draw: (+310)
Watch OGC Nice vs Stade Rennes
Stade Rennes travels to play OGC Nice at Allianz Rivera in Nice.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- Favorite: OGC Nice (+110)
- Underdog: Stade Rennes (+270)
- Draw: (+235)
