Will Kyle Pitts Score a Touchdown Against the Vikings in Week 9?
The Atlanta Falcons and the Minnesota Vikings are set to meet in a Week 9 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Kyle Pitts hit paydirt in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.
Will Kyle Pitts score a touchdown against the Vikings?
Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)
- Pitts has caught 28 passes on 48 targets for 333 yards and one TD, averaging 41.6 yards per game.
- Pitts, in eight games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.
Kyle Pitts Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Panthers
|3
|2
|44
|0
|Week 2
|Packers
|5
|2
|15
|0
|Week 3
|@Lions
|9
|5
|41
|0
|Week 4
|@Jaguars
|4
|2
|21
|0
|Week 5
|Texans
|11
|7
|87
|0
|Week 6
|Commanders
|6
|4
|43
|1
|Week 7
|@Buccaneers
|5
|3
|47
|0
|Week 8
|@Titans
|5
|3
|35
|0
