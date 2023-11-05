True auto racing fans know that there's no such thing as too many races. From the starting gun to the checkered flag, you want to see it all. See the article below to find out how to watch or live stream the Automovilismo, Formula 1, and NASCAR Cup Series action airing on Fubo on Sunday, November 5.

Auto Racing Streaming Live Today

Watch Formula 1: São Paulo Grand Prix

Series: Formula 1

Formula 1 Game Time: 11:55 AM ET

11:55 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NASCAR Cup Series: NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

