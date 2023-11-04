Should you wager on Yakov Trenin to find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators and the Edmonton Oilers meet up on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Yakov Trenin score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Trenin stats and insights

Trenin is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Oilers this season, but has not scored.

Trenin has no points on the power play.

Oilers defensive stats

On defense, the Oilers are giving up 36 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.6 hits and 11.7 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

