With the college football season rolling into Week 10, the slate includes five games that feature teams from the UAC. To ensure you catch all of the action, check out the piece below for details on how to watch.

UAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Utah Tech Trailblazers at Abilene Christian Wildcats 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Lincoln (CA) Oaklanders at Southern Utah Thunderbirds 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Central Arkansas Bears at North Alabama Lions 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Austin Peay Governors at Eastern Kentucky Colonels 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at Tarleton State Texans 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

