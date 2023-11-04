With the college football season rolling into Week 10, the slate includes four games that feature teams from the Southland. To make sure you don't miss any of the action, check out the article below for info on how to watch.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Southland Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Houston Christian Huskies at Northwestern State Demons 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 - McNeese Cowboys at SE Louisiana Lions 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Lamar Cardinals 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Nicholls State Colonels at Incarnate Word Cardinals 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!