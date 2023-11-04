Week 10 SoCon Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Looking to see how the one game with SoCon teams played out in Week 10 of the college football schedule?. Check out the article below to see key players and results from that game.
Week 10 SoCon Results
Mercer 38 Citadel 16
Mercer Leaders
- Passing: Carter Peevy (10-for-17, 147 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Brayden Smith (2 ATT, 60 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Ty James (3 TAR, 3 REC, 74 YDS)
Citadel Leaders
- Passing: Graeson Underwood (13-for-27, 139 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Underwood (12 ATT, 46 YDS)
- Receiving: Tyler Cherry (5 TAR, 5 REC, 54 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Citadel
|Mercer
|259
|Total Yards
|302
|139
|Passing Yards
|147
|120
|Rushing Yards
|155
|3
|Turnovers
|0
Next Week's SoCon Games
East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Western Carolina Catamounts
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
VMI Keydets at Furman Paladins
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Paladin Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Wofford Terriers at Citadel Bulldogs
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Johnson Hagood Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Samford Bulldogs at Mercer Bears
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Five Star Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
