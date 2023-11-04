The UAB Blazers (2-6) and Florida Atlantic Owls (4-4) battle at Protective Stadium on Saturday, November 4, 2023. No line is available from sportsbooks. An over/under of 60.5 points has been set for the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UAB vs. Florida Atlantic matchup.

UAB vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Birmingham, Alabama
  • Venue: Protective Stadium

UAB vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UAB Moneyline Florida Atlantic Moneyline
BetMGM - 60.5 -110 -110 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel UAB (-1.5) 60.5 -118 -102 Bet on this game with FanDuel

UAB vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

  • UAB is 4-4-0 ATS this season.
  • Florida Atlantic has compiled a 3-3-1 record against the spread this year.

