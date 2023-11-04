The UAB Blazers (2-6) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-4) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Protective Stadium in an AAC clash.

UAB has the 38th-ranked offense this year (430.5 yards per game), and have been worse defensively, ranking 21st-worst with 418.9 yards allowed per game. In terms of points scored Florida Atlantic ranks 77th in the FBS (25.9 points per game), and it is 55th defensively (23.9 points allowed per game).

UAB vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Protective Stadium

UAB vs. Florida Atlantic Key Statistics

UAB Florida Atlantic 430.5 (45th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 350 (102nd) 418.9 (100th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 389.8 (73rd) 151.6 (75th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.5 (103rd) 278.9 (30th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.5 (69th) 16 (116th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (98th) 13 (37th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (37th)

UAB Stats Leaders

Jacob Zeno has 1,905 passing yards for UAB, completing 74.4% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 135 rushing yards (16.9 ypg) on 59 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Jermaine Brown Jr. has racked up 410 rushing yards on 83 carries, scoring nine touchdowns. He's also added 271 yards (33.9 per game) on 26 catches.

Isaiah Jacobs has carried the ball 55 times for 249 yards (31.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Tejhaun Palmer's team-leading 430 yards as a receiver have come on 27 catches (out of 40 targets) with four touchdowns.

Amare Thomas has put together a 354-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 38 passes on 49 targets.

Florida Atlantic Stats Leaders

Daniel Richardson has put up 1,262 passing yards, or 157.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 64.6% of his passes and has recorded eight touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Larry McCammon III is his team's leading rusher with 111 carries for 539 yards, or 67.4 per game. He's found paydirt five times on the ground, as well. McCammon has also chipped in with 20 catches for 175 yards.

Kobe Lewis has rushed for 224 yards on 45 carries with one touchdown.

LaJohntay Wester's 785 receiving yards (98.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 76 catches on 97 targets with five touchdowns.

Tony Johnson has caught 25 passes and compiled 276 receiving yards (34.5 per game) with three touchdowns.

Je'Quan Burton's 15 catches (on 29 targets) have netted him 193 yards (24.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.

