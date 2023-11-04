Can we count on Samuel Fagemo lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators take on the Edmonton Oilers at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Samuel Fagemo score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Fagemo stats and insights

In one of four games this season, Fagemo scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Oilers this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Fagemo has scored one goal on the power play.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have given up 36 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.6 hits and 11.7 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

NHL Network and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

