Should you bet on Ryan O'Reilly to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the Edmonton Oilers meet up on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Ryan O'Reilly score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Reilly stats and insights

O'Reilly has scored in three of 10 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has taken three shots in one game against the Oilers this season, but has not scored.

He has three goals on the power play, and also one assist.

O'Reilly's shooting percentage is 21.1%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

On defense, the Oilers are allowing 36 total goals (four per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.6 hits and 11.7 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

NHL Network and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

