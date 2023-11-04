Top Player Prop Bets for Predators vs. Oilers on November 4, 2023
Leon Draisaitl and Filip Forsberg are among the players with prop bets available when the Edmonton Oilers and the Nashville Predators play at Rogers Place on Saturday (at 3:00 PM ET).
Predators vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Predators vs. Oilers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators
Filip Forsberg Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Forsberg's one goal and eight assists in 10 games for Nashville add up to nine total points on the season.
Forsberg Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Canucks
|Oct. 31
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 28
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|5
Roman Josi Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Roman Josi has helped lead the attack for Nashville this season with two goals and five assists.
Josi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|Nov. 2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Canucks
|Oct. 31
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 28
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|3
Ryan O'Reilly Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
Ryan O'Reilly has netted four goals on the season, adding three assists.
O'Reilly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Canucks
|Oct. 31
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 28
|2
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers
Leon Draisaitl Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
One of Edmonton's top offensive players this season is Draisaitl, who has scored 13 points in nine games (four goals and nine assists).
Draisaitl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 29
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Wild
|Oct. 24
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Jets
|Oct. 21
|0
|2
|2
|2
Evan Bouchard Props
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Evan Bouchard has nine points (one per game), scoring three goals and adding six assists.
Bouchard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 29
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Wild
|Oct. 24
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Jets
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|7
