Saturday will feature an NHL contest between the home favorite Edmonton Oilers (2-6-1, -185 on the moneyline to win) and the Nashville Predators (4-6, +150 moneyline odds) at 3:00 PM ET on NHL Network and BSSO.

Predators vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

NHL Network and BSSO Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Predators vs. Oilers Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Predators vs. Oilers Betting Trends

Edmonton and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in six of nine games this season.

The Oilers have won 28.6% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (2-5).

This season the Predators have two wins in the seven games in which they've been an underdog.

Edmonton has had moneyline odds of -185 or shorter in only two games this season, and lost both.

Nashville's moneyline odds have been +150 or longer twice this season, and it split 1-1.

