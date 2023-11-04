The Edmonton Oilers (2-6-1) will host the Nashville Predators (4-6) on Saturday, with both squads coming off a defeat in their last game.

You can turn on NHL Network and BSSO to watch as the Oilers and the Predators meet.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Predators vs Oilers Additional Info

Predators vs. Oilers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/17/2023 Predators Oilers 6-1 EDM

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators have conceded 30 total goals this season (three per game), 14th in the league.

The Predators' 27 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 22nd in the NHL.

Over on the defensive side, the Predators have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) during that time.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 10 1 8 9 8 4 0% Thomas Novak 10 5 2 7 6 12 42.7% Ryan O'Reilly 10 4 3 7 2 11 54.2% Roman Josi 10 2 5 7 6 1 - Luke Evangelista 10 1 5 6 12 3 0%

Oilers Stats & Trends

The Oilers rank 27th in goals against, giving up 36 total goals (four per game) in NHL play.

The Oilers rank 25th in the league with 25 goals scored (2.8 per game).

On the defensive end, the Oilers have given up 3.9 goals per game (35 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (25 total) over that time.

Oilers Key Players