The Atlanta Hawks (3-2) are underdogs (+2.5) in their attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (4-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Smoothie King Center. The game airs on BSNO and BSSE.

Hawks vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSE

BSNO and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Hawks vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 116 - Hawks 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Pelicans (- 2.5)

Pelicans (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pelicans (-2.6)

Pelicans (-2.6) Pick OU: Under (232.5)



Under (232.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.7

The Pelicans (4-1-0 ATS) have covered the spread 80% of the time, 40% more often than the Hawks (2-3-0) this year.

New Orleans (2-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (66.7%) than Atlanta (1-0) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (100%).

New Orleans and its opponents have gone over the point total 40% of the time this season (two out of five). That's less often than Atlanta and its opponents have (three out of five).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Hawks are 2-0, while the Pelicans are 2-1 as moneyline favorites.

Hawks Performance Insights

Offensively, the Hawks are the second-best team in the NBA (122.8 points per game). Defensively, they are 23rd (117.2 points allowed per game).

Atlanta is 14th in the league in rebounds per game (45) and fifth-best in rebounds allowed (41.6).

The Hawks are ninth in the league in assists (27.6 per game) in 2023-24.

In terms of turnovers, Atlanta is 16th in the NBA in committing them (14.4 per game). It is seventh in forcing them (15.8 per game).

The Hawks are 24th in the league in 3-pointers made (11 per game) and 18th in 3-point percentage (34.4%).

