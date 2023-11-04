Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 4, when the Oregon State Beavers and Colorado Buffaloes square off at 10:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Beavers. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Oregon State vs. Colorado Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Colorado (+13.5) Toss Up (61.5) Oregon State 35, Colorado 27

Based on this game's moneyline, the Beavers have an implied win probability of 84.6%.

The Beavers are 4-3-0 against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 13.5-point favorites or more, Oregon State has an ATS record of 1-1.

The Beavers have played seven games this season and four of them have gone over the total.

The over/under for this game is 61.5 points, nine more than the average point total for Oregon State games this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Buffaloes have a 20.0% chance to win.

The Buffaloes are 4-3-1 ATS this year.

Colorado has a 3-1 record against the spread this year when an underdog by 13.5 points or more.

Buffaloes games have hit the over in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

The average point total for Colorado this season is 1.7 points higher than this game's over/under.

Beavers vs. Buffaloes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oregon State 36.4 21.1 34.5 11.8 38.3 30.5 Colorado 32.1 34.9 40.8 35.8 23.5 34

