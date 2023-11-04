Will Kiefer Sherwood Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 4?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Nashville Predators and the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, is Kiefer Sherwood a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Kiefer Sherwood score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)
Sherwood stats and insights
- Sherwood has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Oilers this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Sherwood has no points on the power play.
- He has an 11.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers have given up 36 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.6 hits and 11.7 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
