Jacksonville State vs. South Carolina: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-6) square off against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-2) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Williams-Brice Stadium. The South Carolina Gamecocks are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 15.5 points. An over/under of 54.5 points has been set for the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the South Carolina vs. Jacksonville State matchup.
Jacksonville State vs. South Carolina Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- City: Columbia, South Carolina
- Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
Jacksonville State vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Carolina Moneyline
|Jacksonville State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Carolina (-15.5)
|54.5
|-800
|+550
|FanDuel
|South Carolina (-15.5)
|54.5
|-720
|+500
Jacksonville State vs. South Carolina Betting Trends
- Jacksonville State has put together a 5-2-0 ATS record so far this season.
- South Carolina has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- The South Carolina Gamecocks have won their only game this season when playing as at least 15.5-point favorites.
