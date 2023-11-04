Our computer model predicts the Jacksonville State Gamecocks will take down the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, November 4 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Williams-Brice Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Jacksonville State vs. South Carolina Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Jacksonville State (+15.5) Under (55.5) Jacksonville State 26, South Carolina 25

Jacksonville State Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Jacksonville State Gamecocks based on the moneyline is 16.7%.

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks have gone 5-2-0 ATS this season.

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks have gone over in two of seven games with a set total (28.6%).

The average over/under for Jacksonville State games this season is 0.4 fewer points than the point total of 55.5 for this outing.

South Carolina Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the South Carolina Gamecocks' implied win probability is 87.5%.

The South Carolina Gamecocks' record against the spread is 4-4-0.

South Carolina is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 15.5-point favorites.

This season, four of the South Carolina Gamecocks' eight games have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 55.5 points, 0.7 more than the average point total for South Carolina games this season.

Gamecocks vs. Gamecocks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Carolina 25.4 31.5 41 30.7 15.8 32.3 Jacksonville State 28.6 18.8 24 13 34.3 26

