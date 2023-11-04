The 2023 TOTO Japan Classic at Taiheiyo Club in Omitama, Japan will have Hyo Joo Kim in the field from November 2-4 as the competitors battle the par-478, 6,598-yard course, with a purse of $2,000,000.00 at stake.

Looking to wager on Kim at the TOTO Japan Classic this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +700 to pick up the win this weekend. Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

TOTO Japan Classic Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: Taiheiyo Club

Taiheiyo Club Location: Omitama, Japan

Omitama, Japan Par: 478 / 6,598 yards

478 / 6,598 yards Kim Odds to Win: +700 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Hyo Joo Kim Insights

Kim has finished below par on 15 occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 19 rounds played.

She has carded the best score of the day in one of her last 19 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 in four rounds.

Kim has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of her last 19 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

In her past five events, Kim has finished atop the leaderboard once.

Kim has finished within three shots of the leader in one of her past five events. During that same span, she's posted a better-than-average score three times.

Kim has qualified for the weekend in 20 consecutive tournaments.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 15 -8 268 1 20 6 10 $2.2M

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

TOTO Japan Classic Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,598 yards, 405 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Taiheiyo Club checks in at 6,598 yards, 53 yards longer than the average course Kim has played in the past year (6,545 yards).

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim was in the 55th percentile on par 3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 3.88-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship was strong, putting her in the 81st percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , Kim shot better than only 27% of the field (averaging 4.81 strokes).

Kim fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship (the other competitors averaged 2.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Kim had three bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.4).

Kim recorded more birdies or better (10) than the field average of 7.3 on the 40 par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship .

At that last outing, Kim had a bogey or worse on five of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 6.0).

Kim finished the BMW Ladies Championship with a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, the same as the field's average on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Kim recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.2.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.